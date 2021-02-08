Recently, Kareena Kapoor attended the birthday party of Karan Johar's little bundle of joy, Yash and Roohi. Many celebrities attended the party including Neha Dhupia, Manish Malhotra, Natasha Poonawala, and others.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and hubby Saif Ali Khan are all set to welcome their second baby super soon. Now, it is reported that Bebo has wrapped up the shoot of her professional commitments and is gearing up to welcome Taimur's little sibling.

Recently, Karan Johar's story on Instagram has created a stir on social media. He uploaded a picture of Kareena with him, in which Bebo was flaunting her baby bump. But, what caught our attention was the caption, as Karan wrote, "Pop!! and ready to pop." From this, it makes it clear that Kareena is going to welcome her second baby in the coming week.

It is reported that the actress is spending much time decorating the baby's room. The report of Bollywoodlife says that Kareena is going to welcome baby number two next week, and thus she is working on getting all the important things in place.

Bebo also posted the cover photo of Elle, in which, Saif Ali Khan was on the cover of a magazine, and he was looking amazing in it. Saif was wearing super comfy off-white colour clothes. The cover read as, "The uber-cool Saif Ali Khan." Kareena also added a caption to the photo and wrote, "The coolest husband ever." She added heart and hundred score emoji on it.

A few days back, the pictures of the Good Newwz actor were doing rounds on the internet as she was spotted shooting for Dharma 2.0. She was looking gorgeous as ever in her favourite clothing- Kaftan.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is going to be a comedy-drama film. It is helmed by Advait Chauhan and is produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Radhika Chaudhari.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma