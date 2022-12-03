Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Exude Royalty And Grace At Red Sea Film Festival 2022 | See Pics

KAREENA Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are one of the most stylish couples in Bollywood and never fail to amaze their fans with their charm. The couple became the talk of the town after their recent appearance at the Red Sea International Film Festival.

Kareena posted a picture of her and Saif from the event. The couple exuded elegance and grace on the red carpet as they raised the glamour quotient high.

Kareena chose to go ethnic on the red carpet and looked divine in a brown saree with golden embroidery all over it. She kept her hair in a slick bun and wore a pair of heavy earrings to complete her look.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan looked dapper as well in a classic white blazer, white shirt and a pair of black trousers. He completed his look with a classic black bow tie.

Take a look at the other pictures from the event.

Meanwhile, on the first day of the event, Kareena and Saif looked regal together. Kareena made heads turn in a blue gown, whereas, Saif went for a classic white ethnic attire.

Sharing the pictures, Kareena wrote, "Never feeling blue with my man…always wearing it."

Talking about the event, Kareena and Saif said that 'they are grateful for this wonderful opportunity'.

“It’s truly an honour to champion an initiative that supports women’s parity. We will not just be celebrating world cinema but also women stakeholders of the industry who make cinema a more diverse, fulfilling and rich experience. We are grateful to Gina Golani Shetty and the Red Sea International Film Festival for giving us this wonderful opportunity to propel the cause of inclusivity,” Kareena and Saif said as reported by Bollywood Hungama.

As per the reports, Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor will also attend the event. On the first day, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, AR Rahman and Priyanka Chopra attended the Red Sea International Film Festival.