Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan And Taimur Dazzle At Rolling Stones Concert In Twinning Outfits

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor is currently having a ball in London as she is enjoying her vacation with family. Kareena keeps her fans updated about her personal and professional life on social media. Now, the actress has shared some pictures with Saif Ali Khan and her son Taimur on Instagram as they attended 'The Rolling Stones' Concert.

In the first picture, Kareena can be seen twinning with her son Taimur as they wore matching t-shirts. Sharing the picture on her Instagram story, she wrote, "And here we come..."

Kareena and Taimur are joined by Saif Ali Khan for the second picture. She wrote, "The Rolling Stones Baby".

Kareena looks stunning in a cool black leather jacket paired with blue denim jeans and the rolling stones t-shirt. Saif Ali Khan and Taimur also matched their outfits with Kareena and Taimur looks stylish with his hair in spikes.

Earlier, Kareena shared a picture from London in which she can be seen enjoying her coffee. She wrote, "Waited two years for you baby. Pret. #Sipping my coffee. Coffee Lover".

Kareena recently wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film 'Devotion of Suspect X'. She keeps sharing some behind the scene pictures and videos from the set. Sharing the pictures with the cast and crew of the film, she wrote, "DSX! The best crew, best ride, best times... and I’m pretty sure the best film too. Get ready @netflix_in... this one is".

Devotion of Suspect X will be Kareena's OTT debut and it will release on Netflix. The movie also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Alhawat, and it is directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Apart from her OTT debut, Kareena will star in Laal Singh Chaddha, along with Aamir Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. Directed by Adavait Chandan, The movie will the theatres on August 11, 2022.