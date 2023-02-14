Kareena Kapoor Preaches Self-Love With Her Iconic Dialogue 'Main Apni Favourite Hoon' On Valentine's Day

On Valentine's Day, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who played the memorable character of Geet in the movie Jab We Met, reminded her fans of the importance of self-love. She borrowed her famous dialogue from the film and posted pictures of herself wearing a pink saree on Instagram with the caption "Main apni favourite hoon. Happy Valentine's Day."

See her post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena's V-Day post garnered several likes and positive remarks from fans. Her industry colleagues too commented on her picture.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra wrote, "Aur hum Sab ki bhi," along with a couple of red heart emojis. Actress Neha Dhupia called Kareena "caption boss." "Aap sab ki favourite ho maam," director Punit Malhotra wrote.

Kareena donned a pink sequin saree for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding reception. On the work front, she has a new film called The Crew in which she will star alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh.

The project is being directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by the successful Veere Di Wedding producer duo of Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor.

According to an announcement, The Crew is a comedy film that takes place in the challenging airline industry. Three hardworking women strive to succeed but find themselves in complicated situations and caught in a web of deceit.

In addition to this film, Kareena will also be appearing in a thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh, based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

She also has The Buckingham Murders by Hansal Mehta in her kitty. The winsome beauty last appeared in the Hindi remake of the Academy Award-winning Forrest Gump from 1994, titled Laal Singh Chaddha, opposite Aamir Khan.