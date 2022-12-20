Kareena Kapoor Pens Sweet Message For Taimur, Hints At Him Becoming A Musician One Day!

Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur Ali Khan is celebrating his 6th birthday (December 20), and for the occasion, the actress posted a few sweet photos on Instagram.

The first photograph appears to be from a recent holiday, with Taimur sitting on a deck and admiring the sundown. The following two captures seem to be taken at Kareena and Saif's residence, featuring Taimur in a nightsuit singing and playing a pretend guitar. Alongside the pictures, Kareena wrote a loving note to her son.

"Tim, can you see the ends of the earth? Cause that's how much I love you. Keep dreaming my child, chasing sunsets and searching...And of course jumping on our bed making your own music, strumming your air guitar...And when you make your own band...you know who is going to be cheering the loudest? Happy Birthday Son... #My Tim Tim#Mera beta#Happy birthday Tim," she wrote and added a heart emoticon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Shortly after Kareena posted the images, her sister Karisma Kapoor dropped a few heart emojis below her post. Her co-stars in the industry alos showered her with love and birthday greetings.

Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Happy happy birthday tim," while Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan commented, "Mahsha'Allah, Happy Birthday to your darling son n my timtim jaan too!"

On the eve of Taimur's birthday, the Jab We Met actress shared glimpses of their family's outing at an unknown location.

In the first two photographs, Kareena is seen with her son Taimur. However, the third picture caught her fans' attention as it showcases Saif, at a restaurant, looking dapper.

He is donning a black t-shirt, blue jeans and adjusting his watch. The actress enjoys uploading photographs of her husband with sentimental captions and she did it yet again.

"Ok my husband is very hot," she wrote and added a red heart icon.

See her posts here:

Kareena also uploaded an amazing selfie on her Instagram stories prior to sharing Saif's picture. She added a glamourous filter and wrote, "I'm not for filters but try karne mein kya jaata hai (I'm not a fan of filters but why not give it a go)?"

A day before Taimur's birthday, the actress also posted a hilarious photo of him eating a croissant at a restaurant and captioned it as, "This family's love for croissants continues…Going for it…One day to go…Mera Tim Tim ka birthday."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. Next she will appear in Sujoy Ghosh's suspense-thriller The Devotion of Suspect X alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat and Rhea Kapoor's The Crew opposite Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Additionally, she has Hansal Mehta's untitled movie in her kitty. Saif, on the other hand, will next feature in Om Raut's Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.