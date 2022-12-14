Kareena Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Karan Johar Cheer For Their Kids At Sports Day; See Pics

Kareena Kapoor loves to keep it real on social media. From no-makeup selfies to candid clips from film sets, Kareena always makes sure that her Instagram pictures are authentic and fun.

Recently, the actress shared a series of images of her son Taimur Ali Khan from his sport's day celebrations at school. As part of the big day, dad Saif Ali Khan too took part in the "father's race" to support his son Taimur.

Sharing an image of Saif, Kareena wrote, "Father's race swag dekho," followed by a heart emoji. In the image, Saif is dressed in a simple T-shirt and pants.

In the second image, Taimur and Karan Johar's son Yash can be seen competing in a race along with other students in blue uniform.

Kareena, sharing the image of the kids, wrote, "They nailed the pose. Go my loves go!", tagging Karan Johar. For the unversed, Tamir and Yash go to Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

In the meantime, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor has also shared snaps from the same event. She took part in several sports activities and won prizes. Alongside pictures of the awards, Mira also posted an image of Karan Johar holding a diploma degree given to Roohi Johar. Captioning the pic, Mira wrote, "Proud Papa" and tagged Karan.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan recently came back to Mumbai after celebrating Sharmila Tagore's birthday in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. In her Instagram pictures, Taimur and Soha Ali Khan’s daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, were seen assisting their grandmother in cutting the cake.

Posting the pictures on the photo sharing app, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Dessert in the desert…Badi Amma. Tim Tim. Inni. Caption - Soha Ali Khan. Jaisalmer 2022."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion Of Suspect X which stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. She also has Hansal Mehta's unnamed venture and Rhea Kapoor's The Crew along with Tabu and Kriti Sanon in the pipeline.