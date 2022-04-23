New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor is an absolute diva, and no one can deny this. Apart from her amazing acting, the actress never fails to impress her fans with her charm. Now, Kareena has yet again stunned people wither her beautiful pictures.

Sharing the pictures, Kareena wrote, "Stare into your soul kinda day". Fans are just mesmerized by these stunning pictures. One person wrote, "your smile is so precious", meanwhile another person commented, "Stunning beauty". Another fan commented, "YOU ARE SO STUNNING IT SHOULD BE ILLEGAL". Photographer Avinash Gowariker clicked these gorgeous photos.

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of herself and asked her followers about the hair colour suggestions. In the picture, Kareena wore a pink stylish top and can be seen next to her hair stylish. Sharing the photo, she wrote in the caption, "Staring at you but thinking about changing my hair colour Any suggestions? #TheDevotionOfSuspectX."

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor is all set to make her OTT debut with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The release date of this project is not announced yet. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the untitled murder mystery will release on Netflix. She was last seen in Angrezi Medium in 2020, with the late actor Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Dimple Kapadia.

The actress will be seen in the film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' with Aamir Khan. This will be the third time Kareena will work with Aamir. They previously starred together in 3 Idiots and Talash: The Answer Lies Within. She shot some parts of the movie during her pregnancy, and her fans are eagerly waiting to see her on-screen. The release date of the film got delayed several times because of the COVD-19 pandemic in India. The official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump will release in theatres on August 11.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav