Dream Cast! Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon,Tabu Team Up For Rhea Kapoor's Next Venture

DREAM Cast! Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu are coming together for a film which will be jointly produced by Veere Di Wedding makers, Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. Titled 'The Crew', will be directed by Rajesh Krishnan. Taking to social media on Tuesday, Rhea announced her big news.

With caption“After three years of dreaming, writing, planning I present to you with @ektarkapoor on the November Cover of @vogueindia our ‘dream cast’ which is now a reality. ‘The Crew’ starring @tabutiful @kareenakapoorkhan and @kritisanon starts shoot February 2023. Directed by @rajoosworld and written by @nidsmehra and Mehul Suri," Rhea posted a picture of the three actresses.

All three leading ladies will share screen space for the first time in a comedy-drama which will reportedly go on floors in January, 2023. The film will be developed by writers of Veere Di Wedding.

Earlier, talking about her project Rhea in an interview with the media portal said “I want to create something that gets them excited, makes them feel like getting represented, and gives them a big entertaining movie on a Holiday just like the boys always have. So I am going to put my heart and soul into it. That’s how this movie’s idea was germinated.”

She also said Kareena was the first person cast in the film, as she hasn’t done comedy ‘like this in a really long time.' “She is a glamorous character, and it’s going to be really fun. There is nobody else who can play this role. So when I went to her and narrated the film, she immediately agreed. The moment the narration was over she was onboard,” added Rhea.

Also, Producer Ekta Kapoor said, “The Crew will explore the hilarious trysts of three working women in the airline industry with some unexpected circumstances, and how they overcome this with their zest for life”. It will go on floors in February 2023.