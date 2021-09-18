Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped a scintillating post-lunch pic on her Instagram story. In the pic, she is donning a multicolour tube top and accessorised her look with some bangles.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kareena Kapoor Khan is soon going to celebrate her birthday, and she is making sure to have all the fun before she hits 41. The actress is on a family vacation to the Maldives with her husband Saif Ali Khan and children Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan. By dropping the sneak peek into her beachy vacation, the Bollywood diva is keeping her followers on their toes.

Recently, the actress dropped a scintillating post-lunch pic on her Instagram story. In the pic, she is donning a multicolour tube top and accessorised her look with some bangles. She completed her look simple with no make-up and hair tied into a bun. She captioned the image as, "Post lunch stare".

Here have a look:

Yesterday, Bebo dropped a mirror selfie, wherein she can be seen donning a blue shrug over her yellow-black bikini.

Earlier, the family celebrated Saif's birthday in the Maldives and sharing a cute picture of her small family, she captioned it as, "Happy Birthday to the love of my life... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want"

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium which releases in 2020. The actress is all set to hit the silver screens with her upcoming film Lall Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan. The film, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump, will release in December on the eve of Christmas this year. Also, she will soon make her debut as a film producer.

Meanwhile, the actress authored her pregnancy memoir The Kareena Kapoor Khan Pregnancy Bible and received applaud from all her industry friends.

