New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan blessed the feed of her fans on Monday as she shared a selfie on Instagram. Kareena is surely unstoppable, and now she is back again with her top-notch selfie game. The Jab We met actress gave birth to her second child on February 21.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a gorgeous picture in which she was flaunting her signature OG pout, and was looking radiant as ever. Bebo wore a blue shirt that she paired up with a straw hat and sunglasses. From the picture, it looks like she was on the terrace of her new home in Mumbai. Saif and Kareena after having their second child moved into a much larger new apartment, which is near their old residence in Bandra's Fortune Heights.

She shared the post with the caption that read, "Oh hello there...Missed you all." As soon as she shared the post, her friends from the film fraternity bombarded the comment section with cute comments.

Talking about the comment section, actor Arjun Kapoor's comment surely had some inside joke in it. He commented on Bebo's post that read, "Roasted chicken glow."

One of the users wrote, "we are waiting to see your little star.. lots of love to you two."

Another user wrote, "IM SCREAMINGGG.. WOW.. you are gorgeous."

Yet another wrote, "beautiful, please share a picture of your newborn."

A report is doing rounds on the internet that says Kareena and Saif will introduce their second baby boy through social media. According to the report of Bollywoodlife, the power-couple of Bollywood will introduce their secondborn through Kareena's Instagram handle.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bebo will be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. On the other hand, Saif has several films in the pipeline including Bhoot Police, Bunty Aur Babli 2, among others.

