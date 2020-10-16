Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture with husband Saif Ali Khan along with a heartwarming message on their eighth wedding anniversary. Have a look at their adorable photo.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, one of the most talked couples of Bollywood, are celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary today (October 16). The couple went for a registered marriage on October 16, 2012 and tied the knot for eternity. Celebrating eight years of togetherness, Kareena Kapoor Khan penned down a heartwarming note for husband Said Ali Khan.

While sharing a picture with her hubby, Bebo wrote, "Once upon a time there was a girl named Beboo and a boy named Saifu. They both loved sphagetti and wine... and lived happily ever after." Revealing the secret of her successful marriage, Kareena further added, "Now you guys know the key to a happy marriage. On that note, happy anniversary SAKP... here’s to eternity and beyond."

English Medium actress is quite vocal about her relationship with husband Saif. In the last season of 'Coffee With Karan', Kareena said that he is the only man of his generation with an exuberant physique and smart brain. She further added that this a rare combination that people can find in Bollywood. So, she felt lucky to be with him. Well, after Taimur Ali Khan, the couple is expecting their second baby.

Talking about their work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has recently completed her Delhi schedule for 'Lal Singh Chaddha', which also features Aamir Khan in the lead role. The actress will also be seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer 'Takht'. The film also features Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhavi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. However, Saif Ali Khan will be seen in 'Bhoot Police' starring Arjun Kapoor.

After Kareena's astounding post for hubby Saif, Bollywood fraternity poured in wishes for the couple. Ridhima Kapoor posted a heart emoticon in the comment section, Amrita Arora also shared her wishes. Tanya Ghavri wrote, "Happy Anniversary Bebo and Saifu".

Posted By: Srishti Goel