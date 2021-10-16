New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's royal couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have clocked nine years of their wedding today, October 16, 2021. To mark the special occasion, Kareena took to her social media platform and posted a vintage picture from her archives. The picture is from Greece, where they were shooting for Tashan and had fallen deep into each other love on the set.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she dropped a throwback pic from their Greece date and penned the story behind it. She wrote, "Once upon a time in Greece... there was a bowl of soup and US and it changed my life... Happy anniversary to the most handsome man in the world."

Here have a look:

As soon as she dropped the post, her celebrity friends and fans bombarded the comment section with heartwarming wishes. Bebo's elder sister Krisma Kapoor wrote, "Favourite couple forever", along with three red heart emoticons. Sister-in-law Saba Pataudi also dropped a comment, "Awwww .. Mahsha'Allah Lots of love ! Happy Anniversary again !" Priyanka Chopra also wished the couple and wrote, "happy anniversary and god bless"

Saba also dropped a heartwarming video wishing her 'Bhai and Bhabs' on their wedding anniversary. Along with the video, she wrote, "HAPPPPPYYYYYY Anniversary! To Bhai and Bhabs... May this be as special as you both are and have many more beautiful memories to share ❤ #alwaysandforever"

Here have a look:

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor got married in 2012 after few years of dating and living-in. The couple is now proud parents to two adorable kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Also, they enjoy a great fan base and never fails to impress their fans by giving them a major couple of goals.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan, while Saif has several films in his kitty, namely Bunty Aur Babli 2, Adipurush and Vikram Vedha.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv