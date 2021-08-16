Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes Saif Ali Khan and shares first pic with family including Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. The family was spotted on a vacay in Maldives. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the first full family picture along with her newborn son Jeh Ali Khan on Monday. Taking to Instagram, Kareena dropped a post also featuring her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and their other son Taimur.

Kareena also wished Saif Ali Khan as he rang in his 51st birthday. In the first picture, the family is seen enjoying their time sitting by a pool. While Saif wore a white kurta-pyjama, Kareena opted for a multi-colour dress. Taimur posed for the camera in ethnic wear while Jeh was lying next to the couple in a green onesie.

In the second photo, Kareena and Saif were in a pool as they looked towards the ocean.

Sharing the pictures, Kareena wrote, "Happy Birthday to the love of my life... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Taking to the comments section, Malaika Arora wrote, "Happy birthday my dear Saifu" while Amrita Arora dropped a bunch of red heart emojis. Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan commented, "Happy Birthday Bhai. Lots of love and hugs. Stay safe and have a suuupppaaaah one."

Fans also showered love on them with red heart, fire and heart emojis while many wished Saif on the occasion. They also dropped comments including "fantastic look", "cute family", "what a beautiful family" and "couple goals".

The family recently flew to the Maldives to celebrate Saif's birthday. This is the first vacation that the family has taken after the birth of their second son, Jehangir Ali Khan, earlier this year. Kareena and Saif tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their first son Taimur in 2016.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal