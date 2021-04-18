Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen showing off her culinary skills on Discovery's celebrity-based cooking show Star vs Food. Here's what the actress is going to cook for Khans.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's gorgeous diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is hitting the headlines ever since she made her first digital appearance on the cooking show Star vs Food after the birth of her younger son. In the celebrity-based cooking show, the actress was seen showing off her culinary skills. During the show, she was asked what she would like to cook for her husband Saif Ali Khan, her sister Karisma Kapoor and her friends Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Malaika, Karan Johar and others.

Well, Kareena was quick to respond about Saif's favourite dish and said she will cook a healthy roasted chicken with roasted potatoes as he likes it that way. For Karisma, she will cook "amazing mutton biryani", and for King Khan, she said, "I do not think Shah Rukh eats anything other than tandoori chicken, so I will have to learn how to cook tandoori chicken."

Talking about Salman, she said, "Full on, like haleem, paya, the works, you know. He is a foodie, and he loves Lucknowi food, I think."

However, when asked about Karan, she immediately replied that she is not going to cook anything for him as the filmmaker is always on the diet. For BFF Malaika Arora, Bebo said that there are 100 dishes as they both like the same kind of food. But if she has to pick one then, it'll be a Chinese meal because, for the past few days, Malaika has been messaging her for a Chinese meal get together.

Talking about her kids, she said, "Milk! One is just having milk right now, and the other one is obsessed with... Taimur is obsessed with sweets right now, which is kind of panicking me because he is just like (gorging on) 'chocolates, cakes, and things like that."

