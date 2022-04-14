Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kareena Kapoor Khan once again raised the bar of cuteness on social media by sharing an adorable pic of herself and her little munchkin Jeh Ali Khan. Kareena Kapoor's little joy of bundle Jeh stole the show with his insanely adorable smile.

On Thursday, April 14th, Kareena Kapoor shared a pic in which she is all decked up in a pink saree at Ranbir's house Vastu and playing with her son Jeh. The photo is as beautiful as little nawab Jeh's smile. Jeh Ali Khan arrived at his Mamu's wedding in a cute little pink sherwani.

Sharing the pic on Instagram, Kareena Kapoor captioned it, "FRAMED♥️My Heart♥️My Beta♥️#Jeh♥️."

Soon after the actress uploaded the picture it went crazily viral on all the social media platforms and fans started flooding her post's comment section. A Fan wrote, "Aww...so cute❤️❤️ meanwhile another quipped, "Very beautiful saree Kareena ma'am😍. God bless your beautiful baby boy."

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's children made their late yet grand entry along with their nanny at the ceremony. A while back, Saif and Kareena were spotted arriving hand-in-hand at Ranbir's Bandra residence Vastu. The whole family chose to twin in the shades of white and pink.

Kareena opted for Manish Malhotra's classic pink real zari embroidered timeless organza saree. Saif went for a pink coloured kurta. He elevated his ethnic look with a white Nehru jacket.

The tiny tots also looked their best in kurtas. Jeh was seen dressed in a pink kurta, while Taimur opted to sport a white colour kurta.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia are finally married now! paps are waiting to catch Ranbir and Alia's first glimpse as husband and wife.

Posted By: Ashita Singh