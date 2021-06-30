Kareena Kapoor Khan is all charged up to make her comeback with Karan Johar's multi-starrer film Takht. The actress is currently on a strict diet to get into shape.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kareena Kapoor Khan is busy parenting her little munchkins, Taimur Ali Khan and little Pataudi. Ever since the birth of his second son, she went on a break, however, we have a got hands-on really juice gossip for all the gossipmongers out there. As per reports doing rounds on all entertainment portals, Bebo is all set to make her return on the sets.

Kareena Kapoor, who is going to be seen next alongside Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, is all charged up to make her comeback with Karan Johar's multi-starrer film Takht. Yes, you read that right, Takht is not shelved, and if reports are to be believed then the actress will start shooting from October 2021. However, no official statement has been released by Kareena Kapoor Khan or filmmaker Karan Johar regarding the film going on floors.

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, reports have been doing rounds that Karan Johar's dream project Takht has been shelved. However, later reports claimed that KJo has not shelved rather postponed the project for a time being. Now, Kareena making her way back to sets for Karan Johar's film has given rise to rumours that Takht is indeed not shelved.

Apart from Kareena Kapoor, the magnum-opus also stars Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film is set in the Mughal era, based on the relationship between Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his elder brother Dara Shikoh. In the film, Ranveer will be seen essaying the role of Dara while Vicky will be playing the role of Aurangzeb.

Meanwhile, coming back to Kareena, the actress is busy toning down her pregnancy weight to get back on the sets. According to reports, she is on a strict diet and is working out daily to be all slim and trim.

