kareena-kapoor-khan-takes-walk-on-wild-side-with-animal-printed-heels-styled-with-purple-pantsuit-and-bralette

Kareena Kapoor Khan has mastered the art of serving out powerful looks since she entered the show bizz. However, nothing tops the actor's carefree and relaxed airport outfit. Bebo's sartorial selections when visiting red carpet events or star-studded events win our fashion-hungry hearts. With her powerful statement purple pant suit, the actress once again got everyone talking.

Sharing a bunch of pictures on her Instagram handle, Kareena wrote in the caption, "My mood today…" The Laal Singh Chaddha actress looked over the top in her all purple suit which she paired with a bralette. Kareena was a vision to watch in the ensemble consisting of a blazer and trousers. Her outfit was tightly belted, accentuating the slimness of her waist.

Kareena dropped the ususal heavy accessory and styled the entire look with golden loop earrings, but what caught everybody's attention was her selection of footwear. Ditching the normal matching trend, the actress paired her entire look with a pair of leopard print pumps, making her look hundred times more appealing.

For makeup, Kareena opted for kohl-rimmed eyes and nude lip nd nude lip colour and blush on her cheeks. She had her hair tied backwards for a neat appearance.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set for her upcoming highly-anticipated project, titled The Devotion of Suspect X, also starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles. She will also be seen in Rhea Kapoor's highly anticipated comedy titled The Crew, along side Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Recently, it was announced that Diljit Dosanjh has also joined the cast.

"We are thrilled to have Diljit join the cast considering his discerning eye for quality projects. This film has always had a special destiny, it’s unlike any entertainer you have seen before. The cast and I are excited to provide audiences with an exciting and memorable cinema experience," stated Rhea Kapoor.