New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the busiest celebrities and likes to be on her toes for work all the time. Recently, the actress was spotted in Mumbai's Bandra area where she was papped in a beige top and blue jeans. She was looking gorgeous in her overall attire, as usual, which she teamed up with shades.

Kareena was seen waiting for her car when cameramen spotted her and clicked her. Her video found its way to the internet where Bebo is seen holding a coffee mug and her phone in her hands.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's video here:

As soon as the video was shared, people couldn't help but notice her holding a coffee mug. Apart from how cool she looked, fans this time were wondering why is she spotted with a coffee mug outside. Yes, a lot of people in the comment section were seen talking about it. A user wrote, "Itna badha ghar kya kaam ka jab coffee bhi gadi mai pini pade....." meanwhile another one said, "Why Kareena doesn't drink her coffee at home?" On the other hand a netixen also commented saying, "Ye aajkal cup hath me lekar kyu ghumti hai"

Well, as they say internet is a funny place and there's hardly anything which goes unnoticed by the eyes of social media.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in late actor Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium and now she is all set to feature in Aamir Khan starter Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is based on a 1994 Hollywood blockbuster titled 'Forrest Gump' which starred Tom Hanks. Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena and Aamir's 3 Idiots co-star Mona Singh in a key role. The film is all set to release in February next year.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal