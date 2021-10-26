New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk:

Kareena Kapoor Khan hardly ever has a dull day and her Instagram is a big proof. The actress makes sure to give her fans every update about her personal and professional life. Recently, Bebo being a good daughter spent quality time with her mother at home.

Kareena took to her official social media handle to share a pic with her mother, veteran actress Babita Kapoor who was seen sitting on the couch having kheer. Meanwhile, Bebo was chilling beside her mom and posing for selfie. Along with the mother-daughter duo daddy Randhir Kapoor also got featured in the post through his photo frame on wall.

Dropping the picture on her Instagram account Kareena captioned it saying, "While the mother eats kheer... the daughter poses. #themothership #MeriMaa."

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram post here:

As soon as the photo was shared, fans didn't leave a chance to share comments. One user wrote, 'beautiful', while others dropped heart emojis.

Meanwhile, just like Kareena took a selfie with mom, her elder sis and actress Karisma Kapoor too posed for a picture with her dad recently. The daddy-daughter duo were snapped on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show where they went as guests.

On the film front, Kareena Kapoor will be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha which is based on the Hollywood film 'Forrest Gump' starring Tom Hanks. The film which also stars Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh is set to release in Feb next year.

