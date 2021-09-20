Ever since Kareena landed in the island nation, she is keeping her fans updated by dropping scintillating pics of herself on Instagram stories. scroll down to see pics

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kareena Kapoor Khan is having leisure time holidaying in the Maldives with her family, including hubby Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan. The actress, who is an avid social media user, is keeping her fans on their toes by giving them a sneak peek into her pre-birthday vacation. So far, she has posted some breathtaking pics on her social media handle. However, this time she has revealed her 'forever mood' and it's not the food.

Taking to the Instagram story, Kareena dropped three pics showing off her various moods. Sharing a black and white pic, Bebo captioned it as 'Mood 1".

In the second phone, she is looking upwards at the sky while palm trees in the background enhance the look. She captioned it as "Mood 2".

And the third pic is all about 'forever mood' wherein son Jehangir Ali Khan is trying to reach out for toys as he sat up in a stroller.

Ever since Kareena landed in the island nation, she is keeping her fans updated by dropping scintillating pics of herself on Instagram stories. Earlier, she shared a pic wherein Saif and Taimur are seen standing on a boat in the middle of the ocean. Taimur is seen dressed in white shorts while father Saif is donning all-black swimwear. Bebo captioned the pic as, "Once upon a time on an island...'

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, this is the second time in a year the couple has jetted of to the Maldives after their second son Jeh's birth. Earlier, the couple, along with their boys, came to the island nation to ring in Saif's 51st birthday. Now, they will be celebrating Kareena's 41st birthday in the country.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan. Also, she will be seen in Karan Johar's magnum opus Takht starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Not just this, soon, she will be making her debut as a producer and announced a collaboration with Hansal Mehta and Ekta Kapoor.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv