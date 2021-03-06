Kareena Kapoor Khan has several films in her kitty including Laal Singh Chaddha. In the film, she will be seen opposite Aamir Khan.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Woah! Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has now completed 365 days on Instagram. Well, we know, it feels like it was just yesterday she marked her debut on the photo-sharing platform. Celebrating one year on social media, the actress shared a nostalgic video of her journey on the Facebook-owned platform.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared 26 seconds long video, that started with a note that read, "I lasted 365 days on the gram.. phew!" In the video, there were several posts from her Instagram journey. From chilling with the family to hanging out with friends, that short video beautifully featured all the moments in it. The video concluded with the note that read, "Thank you for all the love. Can’t wait to share more."

She shared the video with the caption that read, "Shall continue to have fun..."

Last year, Bebo marked her debut on the social media platform, and since then she has never failed to keep her fans updated about her daily life. Kareena enjoys a massive fan following of 6.1 million followers on Instagram.

As soon as she shared the video on the photo-sharing platform, fans flooded the comment section with hilarious comments. One of the users wrote, "bache ka naam kya hai?"

Another user wrote, "Please share baby's pic please.."

Yet another wrote, "waah mashallah.. please share baby's pic.."

Recently, the actor gave birth to her second child in Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Kareena and Saif are parents to a four-year-old son, Taimur, and on February 21, the power couple welcomed their second baby.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has several films in her kitty including Laal Singh Chaddha. In the film, she will be seen opposite Aamir Khan. She has also been roped in Karan Johar's directorial film Takht. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma