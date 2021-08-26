Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media handle to share her selfie video where she was seen posing for the camera after her gym session. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kareena Kapoor Khan is obsessed with clicking selfies. And once again Bebo shared a glimpse of her newly click pics on her Instagram handle. Yes, the actress took to her official social media handle to share a few selfies through a video post her gym sessions.

In the clip, she can be seen wearing a beige spaghetti top and posing for the camera. Captioning the video, she wrote, "Gym class and selfies go hand in hand (sic)."

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's video here:

As soon as she dropped the post, her sister, Karisma Kapoor, and bestie Amrita Arora couldn't stop gushing over her beauty and commented in the comment box. Karisma wrote, "my stunning sis", while Amrita said, "We know stunner you".

It's not the first time Kareena has posted something like this, earlier also, Bebo has shared a sneak peek from her gym class with her fans on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in late actor Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium starring Radhika Madan.

Kareena recently launched her book The Pregnancy Bible where she shared her experiences of motherhood. It is basically a self help book for new moms.



On the other hand, talking about her personal front, the actress recently gae birth to her second baby boy Jehangir aka Jeh.

His name Jehangir was the target of trolling on Twitter some days back, but when Kareena Kapoor Khan, shared his picture cradled in her arms in the Maldives, the serene blue sea overlooking them as he turned six months old, they elicited more than one million likes in a matter of minutes.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal