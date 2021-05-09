Happy Mother's Day 2021: Sharing a closer glimpse of her younger son, Kareena Kapoor Khan has sent wishes to all the 'strong mothers out there'.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: On the eve of Mother's Day, Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a lovely monochrome picture of her kids Taimur Ali Khan and her second-born son. In the pic, we can see Tim holding his younger brother as he poses for the camera. Sharing a closer glimpse of her second born, the actress has sent wishes to all the 'strong mothers out there'.

Taking to Instagram she captioned the post as, "आज उम्मीद पे पूरी दुनिया कायम है, And these two give me hope... for a better tomorrow ❤️❤️ Happy Mother’s Day to all you beautiful, strong mothers out there... 💌 Keep the faith... 🧚🏻‍♀️"

Here have a look:

Well, this is not the first time Bebo has shared the picture of her second-born, who was born on February 21, earlier this year. On the eve of International Women's Day, Kareena had shared a monochrome pic with the toddler and captioned it as, "There’s nothing women can’t do Happy Women’s Day my loves"

Last month Bebo teased her fans by sharing the pic of her second son, however, she covered his face with a baby emoticon. In the picture, we could see Saif and Taimur ponding with the little Pataudi on the weekends. She captioned the pic as "This is what my weekend looks like... how about you guys?"

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's fans are eagerly waiting for the power couple to announce the name of their second child.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen next alongside Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, helmed by Advait Chandan. The film will hit the theatres on the eve of Christmas, that is, December 25. Reportedly, she will also be seen in Karan Johar's multi starrer film Takht. The film’s cast includes Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

