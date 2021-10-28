New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kareena Kapoor Khan is undoubtedly a social media queen who has hardly ever refrained from sharing updates about her whereabouts and life with fans. Be it her personal life or the professional one Bebo is always active on Instagram.

Recently, the actress is vacationing with her family in the deserts of Jaisalmer including her husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan. She took to her official Instagram handle to share an adorable picture of her younger one performing yoga. She captioned her image saying, "Downward Dog Yoga runs in the family you see #8 months Pike position #Mera Beta"

As soon as she posted her pic, her sister Karisma Kapoor shared a comment saying, "Our 'jaan'." Apart from her, many fans too commented on her post with heart emojis.

Kareena keeps on sharing Jeh's pictures every now and then unlike previous times when she and her husband tried to keep the kid off the media exposure. For the unversed, Kareena and Saif are the 'it' couple of Bollywood who tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their first child Taimur in 2016 and Jeh in Feb 2021.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in late actor Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium and will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is a Hindi remake of a Hollywood blockbuster of 1994 titled Forrest Gump which starred Tom Hanks in the lead. Laal Singh Chaddha also has Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in key roles and it will be releasing next year.

