New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan joined Instagram, the actress has been an avid social media user and keeps her followers on their toes by giving a sneak peek into her personal life. The actress often shares pictures of her sons Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan and even drops sweet birthday and anniversary posts for her family. The actress, who recently turned a year older, is having leisure time nurturing her kids, especially little Pataudi Jeh.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared an awwdorable pic of Jeh, giving her followers a glimpse of his chubby cheeks. In the pic, Jeh is seen adorning a white t-shirt paired with green shots. Bebo captioned the pic as, "My life, your cheeks and cuddles complete me ❤️❤️ #Throwback 😘👶🏻''.

As soon as she dropped the post, fans bombarded her comment section with adorable comments. However, the first ones to like and comment on the pic was ace designer Manish Malhotra and sister-in-law Saba Pataudi.

Earlier, the actress dropped a sweet post for her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan on the eve of her birthday. Sharing Soha's wedding pic, Bebo penned a heartfelt note, "'From the time I went for my first holiday with her in Maldives, where I watched her wash her chicken in a glass of water (to remove the spice) and then just casually eat it... I knew she was one cool woman! And... it has been a pleasure knowing you ever since @sakpataudi 🥳".

Meanwhile, the actress is giving her followers major fitness goals by sharing her pics from her yoga session. On Sunday, Bebo shared a pic on her Insta stories wherein she is seen doing Natarajasana.

On the work front, Bebo will be next seen alongside Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film will release next year during Valentine's Week, that is, on February 11, 2022.

