Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her official social media handle to tease fans with an ultrasound picture of a baby. Scroll down to read more about the same.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: For a few years Kareena Kapoor Khan has been announcing good news. We aren't just talking about her sons Taimur and 'Jeh' (as per reports, this is what the couple calls their second child), but also her film 'Good Newwz' which was released in 2019. And once again the actress is all set to come up with 'something exciting'.

Yes, Bebo recently took to her official social media handle to tease her fans with an ultrasound picture of a baby. You read that right! Kareena on her Instagram posted a photo where she can be seen posing with a sonography pic. She captioned her image saying, "Been working on something exciting.. but it's not what you're thinking... Watch this space for more. #ComingSoon."

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram post here:

Now isn't it interesting?

Well, we can't wait for another exciting news from Kareena.

On the personal front, as per a BT report, Kareena and Saif call recently revealed that they call their second child 'Jeh'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in late actor Irrfan Khan's 'Angrezi Medium' where she essayed the role of a cop. Apart from that, she will next be featured in Advait Chandan's film Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The film is an official remake of the 1994 Hollywood blockbuster Forest Gump, starring Tom Hanks.

The actress will also be seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer film Takht which also casts Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and more in the pivotal roles. Several reports were doing around that due to the COVID-19 Takht has been postponed, but nothing has been confirmed officially by the makers.

So guys, coming back to Kareena's upcoming exciting news, what do you think it will be? Keep guessing and do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal