Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan Celebrates I-Day With Taimur At Home 'Building'

As India celebrated the 75th Independence Day on August 15, 2022, Bollywood stars also marked freedom in their own special way. Among them, Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated the day with her Husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan in a rather unique way which also promoted the 'Reuse, Reduce and Recycle' motto.

On Monday, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a video of Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan building a rock band stage with recycled paper. Kareena posted a video on Instagram, where Saif is seen helping Taimur make a rock band stage using a cardboard box and legos.

"This #IndependenceDay, we tried to build... and build we did. Tim's first-ever rock band stage was made out of recycled paper. Reuse, recycle, be free... #FamilyTime #Reels #ReelItFeelIt," Kareena wrote alongside the video.

Meanwhile, recently Kareena was spotted in the city with Saif and Taimur. She looked gorgeous in a denim-om-denim look while Saif was seen sporting a blue shirt teamed up with white shorts.

Also on the acting front, Kareena's latest release is 'Laal Singh Chaddha' starring Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. It is a remake of the Hollywood movie 'Forrest Gump'. She will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's directorial, Suspect of the Devotion X, also starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

The film is scheduled to release on Netflix. She will also make her debut in production with Hansal Mehta's new project, which is based on a real-life incident in the UK.

And, on the other hand, Saif will be seen starring alongside Hrithik Roshan in the neo-noir action thriller movie 'Vikram Vedha', which also stars Radhika Apte.