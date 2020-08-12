Kareena Kapoor Khan and saif Ali Khan are all set to become parents for the second time.

One of the most adorable couple, Kareena Kapoor Khan and saif Ali Khan are all set to become parents for the second time. The couple shared the good news on the 25th Birthday of Saif Ali Khan’s eldest daughter Sara Ali Khan. The fans seemed super excited and send their warm wishes to the couple.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan shared a new in a joint statement, they said, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support,”

Kareena Kapoor Khan's father Randhir Kapoor was asked about Kareena's pregnancy rumours on Tuesday. The veteran actor told TOI, "“There is no good news related to a second child in my life. Both Saif and I are happy with our kid Taimur Ali Khan. As of now, we don’t have any plans for a second child. We both are very busy with our work and are trying to balance our professional and personal lives.”

Saif Ali Khan's sister Soha Ali Khan couldn't control her excitement, she poured wished for the couple on Instagram, captioned it, "Coming soon!! Couldn’t resist! Congratulations Kareena Kapoor Khan be safe and healthy - and radiant as ever.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have a baby boy Taimur Ali Khan, who has managed to grab the maximum attention being a star kid. Now, the couple has decided to add one more star to the family. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Laal Singh Chadha alongside Aamir Khan. Whereas, Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in Amazon Prime original web series.

Posted By: Srishti Goel