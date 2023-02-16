Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Why She Will NEVER Act In Hollywood Films, Says ‘But I Don’t Mind Working With THIS Actor’

Kareena Kapoor Khan has aged like fine wine. The actor has several successful Bollywood films in her kitty, ranging from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to 3 Idiots which have helped establish her as a true superstar.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed in an interview if she too, like her contemporaries Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, wants to act in Hollywood films. To this, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor said she never wants to join Hollywood.

In an interview with PTI, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed, “People from here are going to the West, hoping that a lot of actors from the west would come here, we would be equally honored and excited. I don’t mind working with Ryan Gosling. I never wanted to do that (act in Hollywood). I am too rooted here. My babies are too young, I got married and everything happened so fast. Now, it is impossible to leave them. But, Marvel comes here.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan also opened up about wanting to explore more female-oriented films in her career. “There have been so many actors here doing action-packed roles. Maybe now people will explore female-action oriented (films). But I, personally, haven’t done something like that, like a cool assassin or spy, because I am always shying away from action,” the actor was quoted as saying in her interview with PTI.

“Somehow, I don’t know if I would be able to do action, but I know I will be good at it. You never know, now I am giving my voice, next maybe, you don’t know…I made it so clear that I am not open to action that people are now scared to offer an action movie. I have been scared to do stunts, harness, I don’t know (why). Now, everything is done so amazingly well,” Kareena Kapoor Khan added in her interview.

Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh and Hansal Mehta’s film The Devotion of Suspect X. She also has ‘The Crew’ with Tabu and Kriti Sanon in her kitty.