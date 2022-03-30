New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's Bebo aka Kareena Kapoor, is often papped by the paparazzi along with her sons Taimur and Jeh. The actress always makes sure that the paparazzi get the best of their picture every time when they pose for the camera. However, Saif Ali Khan seems to be different from all three as he reportedly does not enjoy posing for the paparazzi.

Taking to Instagram stories, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress shared a profile on Saif Ali Khan that shed the light on why Saif does not like posing for the paparazzi.

“The Nawab of Pataudi, son of Sharmila Tagore and Nawab Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and an actor who seems to fit each of his roles like a glove to hand, Saif Ali Khan is cordon-bleu royal. While his family, Kareena Kapoor Khan and two sons Taimur and Jehangir are a paparazzi’s delight, keeping the cameras going, Khan is a powerful persona that also knows the tact of an understatement," the profile read.

Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, “Now everyone knows why you don’t pose for the paps," and dropped a set of laughing and heart emojis.

Earlier, Saif Ali Khan also talked about the impact that the paparazzi have created on his and his family's life. T “He (Taimur) understands, I mean, he smiles and waves, and he likes camera flashes, but it’s just something he’s always seen so he doesn’t think about it," Saif told Pinkvilla.

Meanwhile, on Kareena's professional front, the actress will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which also stars Aamir Khan in the lead. The film is set to hit the big screens on August 11 this year. A few days ago, Kareena also announced the first OTT project.

Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, last appeared in the Disney Plus Hotstar movie Bhoot Police. Saif will next be seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Hrithik Roshan.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen