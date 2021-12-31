New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ahead of New Year 2022, Kareena Kapoor Khan is the happiest mother right now as her toddler son Jehangir Ali Khan's teething process has begun. The actress, who embraced motherhood this year in February, took to her Instagram handle and shared the glimpse of Jeh's two teeth with an adorable caption.

Calling in "Best Part of 2021", she wrote "His two teeth…the best part of 2021#31est December #Mera Beta# Blessed New year all”. In the image, Jeh is looking adorable playing with toys, adorning a white bib and baby pink colour outfit.

Here have a look:

As soon as Kareena dropped the adorable post, her fans bombarded the comment section with appreciating messages. Her industry friends also dropped loveable comments, such as Manish Malhotra and Parvez Numarry dropped heart emoticon, while Shaira Ahmed Khan wrote, "Awww", along with heart emoticon.

On Thursday, Bebo shared an adorable post featuring Saif and Taimur Ali Khan spending quality time. She captioned the post as, "My mornings…❤️Saif-Beboo are you taking another picture for Instagram? Me-Ummmmm Click!!!🤭🤣❤️ #Saifu and Tim Tim ❤️#Ma boyssss❤️"

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, Kareena recently recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic. Informing her fans, she took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "I have tested negative for Covid-19. Thank you to my darling sister for being our anchor through this nightmare...My BFF Amrita we did this... my darling friends and family, my Poonie, Naina, and everyone for praying... My fans for your DMs... The BMC for being so amazing and prompt... And lastly my dear husband for being so patient to be locked in a hotel room... away from his family. Merry Christmas everybody. stay safe! Ok bye have to kiss my babies like never before.”

On the work front, Kareena will be seen next year on Baisakhi with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film is an official Hindi adaptation of Forrest Gump. The film also stars south actor Naga Chaitanya, making his Bollywood debut.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv