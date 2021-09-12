Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her official social media handle to share a few pictures while getting ready for her film Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kareena Kapoor Khan hardly has a dull day on Instagram and probably in her life too. Yes, after enjoying some quality time with family in Maldives on Saif's birthday last month, the actress is back to work.

Bebo who recently gave birth to her second son, Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh, in February took a halt from shooting for her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. But now, the actress is back on sets and has resumed her work. Recently, she took to her official social media handle to share a couple of BTS pics where she can be seen getting ready with her team around her.

Bebo dropped the clicks on her Instagram Stories where she captioned one of them saying, “Back with my love."

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram pictures here:

Meanwhile, last year Kareena posted about Laal Singh Chaddha too. While sharing a pic with Aamir Khan, she wrote, “And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha… tough times… the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures ofcourse (sic)."

On the other hand, recently Bebo celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with family. She shared a couple of pics on her Insta where she, Saif and Taimur are seeing praying to Ganpati. She wrote, “Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with the loves of my life and Tim Tim’s cute little clay Ganpati. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi."

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha will release during Christmas this year.

