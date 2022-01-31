New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: B-town is known for its friendship circles, and out of all the celeb circles, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Karisma Kapoor's gang is very famous. These four are the BFFs goal, standing like a rock in each other's lives and being crazy as hell. Today, this squad is celebrating Amrita's birthday as she turns 41, and Bebo was the first one to drop a funny yet heartfelt post for her darling "Amu".

Taking to Instagram, she dropped a monochrome pic of the birthday girl, wherein she is giving a funny pose. Along with the post, she penned a sweet conversation describing their bond. She wrote, "3.30pm…Beboo-KP?as in Kya plan hai? Amu-Gonna nap broBeboo-me too..one eye is already shut…Amu-will wake up and have chai and toast Beboo-me tooA friend who understands the power of afternoon naps…is a keeper❤️Happy birthday to my darling BFF…here’s to working out together,wine,cheese,Palak soup and ummmm virtual holidays ❤️Life is so much more fun with you in it ❤️@amuaroraofficial"

Here have a look:

In another post, she took to her Instagram story and dropped a late-night birthday celebration pic, giving a big hug to the birthday girl. They all were seen dressed in a black outfit, posing in front of the two uncut cakes.

Here have a look:

Seeing the images, one can say Amirta had a blast last night surrounded by her family and loved ones. Her elder sister Malaika Arora gave a glimpse to her fans of how they guys celebrated her birthday. The pics also feature, Malaika's son Arhaan Khan, dressed casually in a brown full sleeves t-shirt paired with grey denim.

Here have a look:

Coming back to Kareena Kapoor, she will be seen next alongside Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film also stars Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in key roles. The film will hit the theatres on April 14, 2022.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv