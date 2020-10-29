Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting a second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, here is what different she is doing during her second pregnancy.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting a second child with husband Saif Ali Khan and she has raised the bar of fashion and style as she looks fit as ever. Well, Kareena Kapoor Khan spills the beans on her learning from her first pregnancy and bust some old myths about pregnancy. The actress is five months pregnant, despite that, she completed all her pending schedules including Laal Singh Chaddha. Read on two know what is Kareena's fitness secret during pregnancy.

Mommy-to-be Kareena inspires her fellow preggers with her learnings, she told Mid-day, “I made choices that made me gain about 25 kilos. But, the most important thing that I learnt was that regardless of how you alter your diet, you should stick to the basics — the right amount of nutrition through grains and vegetables. Although women have a lot of cravings when they are pregnant, but she realised that she must eat for herself as opposed to eating for two.”

Kareena Kapoor expressed her gratitude towards her best friends Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora for keeping her motivated. She said that she is blessed to have friends like them. They keep each other driven and conduct group workout sessions to make it fun. "This is great, because we keep each other driven, and egg one another on to follow the routine together. We have our group workout sessions often, and that is fun, she said"

Kareena also revealed that she learned to maintain her personal and professional balance so that she can keep her mental health balanced. Also, Kareena said that not just diet, regular training to stay fit and stay positive is also required. These days, Kareena Kapoor's health and fitness secret is 'simple Indian food.'

Posted By: Srishti Goel