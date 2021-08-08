Kareena Kapoor took to her official social media handle to share a couple of pictures from her house party with her friends. Scroll down to see pics and read more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most happening celebrities in B-town and seems like there's hardly any dull moment in her daily life. Be it events, parties or movies, the diva keeps posting about something or the other on her Insta profile.

Recently, Bebo hosted a house party for her pals at her Mumbai residence where we spotted Malaika Arora in one of her clicks. yes, Kareena even shared a few inside glimpses of her get-together along with friends including producer Jey Shewakramani. She shared an Instagram story with both Malaika and Jay describing the latter as her 'favourite person'.

Meanwhile, with Malaika Kareena wrote a caption saying, "The OGs" along with a heart emoji.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram stories here:

Kareena and Malaika are often snapped together at parties, trips and events. The duo are best friends and their squad also includes their sisters, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora.

Their group is one of the most famous one among other B-townies. Recently they all met at Malaika's house for a get-together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was last seen in the 2020's Angrezi Medium staring late actor Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. And now the actress will feature in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha which is a Hindi remake of the Hollywood blockbuster of 1994, Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Apart from that, the actress will be working in Karan Johar's period drama Takht which stars Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and more in the lead roles.

Besides this Kareena is set to release her first book which is her Pregnancy Bible.

So guys, coming back to her party clicks, what are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal