New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: COVID-19 cases are increasing with every passing of the day, and people are doing everything to keep themselves healthy. However, amid all this, we are ignoring our mental health, which is deteriorating slowly. So it is necessary to take care of ourselves not just physically but also mentally. So to help people in dealing with COVID anxiety, superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan shared some important information on her social media handle.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Bebo posted a story and wrote, "Be kind to your mind. Reach out to your loved one or a professional mental health expert when the going gets tough and always make time to unwind"

Here have a look:

On the personal front, Kareena is busy taking care of her kids Taimur Ali Khan and her recently born son. The actress has shared several pics of younger Pataudi, but in all the pics, his face was covered. However, on the eve of International Mother's Day, she shared a closer glimpse of the baby, who is sleeping peacefully in his elder brother's arms. Sharing the pic on Instagram she wrote, "आज उम्मीद पे पूरी दुनिया कायम है, And these two give me hope... for a better tomorrow ❤️Happy Mother’s Day to all you beautiful, strong mothers out there..."

Kareena is quite active on social media and keeps treating her fans by sharing some adorable pics of Taimur. Check out below

On the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Advait Chandan's film Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The film is an official remake of the Hollywood film Forest Gump, starring Tom Hanks.

Also, the actress will be seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer film Takht. The magnum opus stars Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Several reports were doing around this film that due to the COVID-19 Takht has been shelved, but nothing has been confirmed officially by either KJo or Dharma Productions.

