Kareena Kapoor Birthday Special: 5 Movies Of The Superstar You Must Watch On OTT

Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates her 42nd birthday on September 21. The style queen, who has carved a niche for herself in terms of her films and personality, has been an icon for years. Several actresses from Bollywood have claimed to be die-hard fans of the ‘Begum of Pataudi’.

Kareena began her career in the year 2000, with Abhishek Bachchan-starrer ‘Refugee,’ but shot to fame post her portrayal of ‘Poo’ in Karan Johar’s family drama, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.’ Her supporting character became the talk of the town and has been raging even after more than two decades.

On the special occasion of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday, take a look at some of her top performances in Hindi films, which you can rewatch on OTT to celebrate the superstar.

Chameli (Disney+ Hotstar)

Directed by Sudhir Mishra, the 2003-film ‘Chameli’ saw Kareena portray the role of a prostitute and ace the character with her acting skills. She received positive feedback for her role and considered it to be one of her best performances.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (Amazon Prime Video)

Karan Johar’s quintessential Dharma film, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, released back in 2001. The film, which starred Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Jaya Bachchan in significant roles, saw Kareena Kapoor Khan as the highlight of the film. Iconic dialogues and outfits of Kareena from the film are still a benchmark for newcomers in the industry.

Omkara (Zee5)

Sharing the screen space with her husband Saif Ali Khan, ‘Omkara’ starred Kareena Kapoor Khan along with Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi and Bipasha Basu. The film was critically acclaimed and received positive feedback.

Jab We Met (Netflix)

The list of Kareen Kapoor Khan’s most memorable films is incomplete without the mention of her iconic character, ‘Geet’ from ‘Jab We Met.’ The Imtiaz Ali directorial saw Kareena portray the role of a girl-next-door in the film, which became a sensation off screen as well. The movie still remains one of Kareena’s best performances yet.

Veere Di Wedding (Netflix)

‘Veerey Di Wedding’ marked Kareena Kapoor Khan’s return to work post-delivery and saw her take on an all-women starcast film for the first time. The film went on to be a box-office success and paved the way for other all-actress cast film.