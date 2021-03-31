Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted outside her best friend Amrita Arora's home. The actress was wearing a white T-shirt and black trackpants. Scroll down to watch the video and read more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kareena Kapoor Khan is a treat for the eyes whenever she steps out. Be it her airport looks or her post-gym sessions, the actress manages to look gorgeous all the time and paps love to click her wherever she goes. But seems like she doesn't like getting papped all the time.

Recently, Bebo was snapped at her close friend Amrita Arora's home in a long white T-shirt and track pants. The actress was stepping out of her bestie's house where she spotted photographers clicking her pictures from inside the building. Kareena, who was accompanied by her staff including her manager Poonam Damania, gave a glance or two to the camera persons and then showed her hands and asked them to stop clicking her photos.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tadka Bollywood (@tadka_bollywood_)

However, a day before, when Kareena was spotted outside, as per reports he even agreed to get clicked and slide her mask down for the photographers. But, she asked everyone present there to keep a check on social distancing.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, gave birth to her second baby, a boy on February 21 this year, and has recently returned to work. She and her husband Saif Ali Khan already have a 4-year-old son named Taimur Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will next be seen alongside Aamir Khan in his upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' which is based on 1994 Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. The film was earlier about to release last year but due to COVID-19's global pandemic, it will now hit the screens by the end of this year in Christmas.

Apart from shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena has also been active on social media and did quite a few commercials and even hosted season 2 of her talk show 'What Women Want'.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal