Kareena's BFF also commented on the picture and wrote, "Stunning," with multiple heart emojis.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kareena Kapoor Khan the real 'Queen of Bollywood' is all set to give the internet some pregnancy goals and she just shared a selfie in which she is flaunting her pregnancy glow. Kareena shared the selfie on Monday, in the picture she was seen flaunting her baby bump and was looking radiant as ever.

Kareena is due in March 2021 and she just dropped a bomb selfie on her Instagram and that is surely going to leave you in all love for the diva. In the photo, Kareena is donning a baby pink workout attire and despite being pregnant, she has not stopped working as she was shooting for the commercial ad.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared the selfie with the caption that read, "Two of us on the sets of @pumaindia." As soon as she shared the photo, everyone started flooding the comment section with love and designer Masaba Gupta too hailed the actress's selfie and wrote, "Fabbb! It's insane and commendable how hard you've worked through your pregnancy in covid."

Today, Kareena also shared a throwback picture featuring Raj Kapoor, his wife Krishna, and her father Randhir Kapoor. “There will never be another... Happy birthday Dadaji,” she wrote.

Karisma Kapoor also shared an adorable childhood picture with her grandpa on Instagram and wrote, “So many learning’s from my Dadaji..remembering you on ur birthday.. #grandpalove #legend.”

Recently, she wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha in which she is starred opposite Aamir Khan and the film is slated to release in August 2021.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma