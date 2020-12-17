Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has spilled the beans on Varun Dhawan's engagement with his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal during a candid conversation with Coolie No. 1 actor in a radio show.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan spilled the beans on Varun Dhawan's engagement with his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal during a candid conversation with Coolie No. 1 actor in a radio show. Interacting with Dhawan on her show What Women Want, Kareena referred Natasha as his "fiancee", confirming that the long-time couple are engaged. The two are rumoured to be tying the knot soon.

During the interaction, Dhawan revealed Natasha would have liked to be in a live-in relationship but his family wants the couple to get married first. The two have dated each other for a long time are often seen together in public.

Dhawan revealed he first met Natasha in the sixth grade and the two remained close friends till the 12th grade. According to Dainik Jagran, the MainTera Hero actor said he was rejected by Natasha three or four time before they started dating.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Media reports had earlier suggested the couple had planned to tie knot in 2020 in Thailand, but postponed the ceremony following the outbreak of the pandemic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

On work front, Dhawan will make his debut on the OTT platform with the release of his father David Dhawan's directorial Coolie No. 1.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja