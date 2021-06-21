Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her official Instagram handle and shared the International Yoga Day picture. She even mentioned about her pregnancies and pain. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of those actresses who have always known for practicing yoga and being an ardent fitness freak. And today on the International Yoga Day, the actress shared yet another picture of herself after her beach photo.

Yes, in the new pic Kareena can be seen practicing a yoga pose in a blue tracksuit. But apart from her pic, what caught our attention was her caption where she mentioned about having two babies, post partum and pain. It's true! Bebo even mentioned about the role of yoga during her size-zero days in Tashan and Jab We Met.

She captioned her image saying, "For me, my yoga journey began in 2006 when I signed Tashan and Jab We Met... an incredible one... which kept me fit and strong. Now after two babies and four months postpartum... this time I was just exhausted and in too much pain to get back but today I’m slowly and steadily getting back at it."

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram post here:

For the unversed, Kareena gave birth to her second child, a baby boy, in February. Before this, the actress had a son with hubby Saif Ali Khan, named Taimur who was born in 2016. Ever since her second child was born, she has been busy spending time with family.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was last seen in late actor Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium and her digital radio show 'What Women Want' which she shot amidst her second pregnancy. On the other hand, the actress will now appear in Aamir Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha which is a Hindi remake of the Hollywood blockbuster of 1994, Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. The film has already gone on floors and is expected to release in December this year during Christmas.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal