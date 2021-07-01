Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her official social media handle to share a video featuring a few moments from Refugee. Scroll down to take a look

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most celebrated actresses of her era in B-town. She gained immense popularity ever since she made her debut in 2000 with her first film 'Refugee' opposite Abhishek Bachchan.

Although the film bombed at the box office but proved to be successful in giving Bebo a good kickstart in Bollywood. The actress even went on to win the Best Debut Female Filmfare Award that year.

And now it's been 21 years since the film has released. Yes, Refugee premiered on June 30, 2000 and to mark the film's anniversary Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media handle to share a post. Her Instagram handle had some special glimpses of the scenes from the film. Captioning her video, she wrote, "21 years Grateful, happy, blessed, motivated, passionate... 21 more to go... I'm ready. Thank you to everyone for the continuous love and support #JPDutta #JPFilms @bachchan @nidhiduttaofficial," Kareena captioned her post.

Apart from Kareena, Abhishek Bachchan too made his Bollywood debut with Refugee. In the film, he played the lead who helped the refugees to travel from India to Pakistan. Meanwhile, Kareena essays the role of a Pakistani who falls in love with Abhishek Bachchan.

The film was written, directed and produced by JP Dutta.

Kareena had also shared about the film last year when it completed its 20 years of release. She wrote, "My first shot was at 4 am... I woke up this morning at 4, looked in the mirror, and said to myself that this was the best decision I could have ever taken... 20 years of hard work, dedication, and self-confidence... ❤️ I am extremely grateful to all my fans for all your love, support, and strength... Thank you #JPDutta for my life in the movies... @bachchan for being the sweetest co-star... and every single person involved in this film... Want to go back in time... ❤️❤️ #20YearsAndNotGivingUp"

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal