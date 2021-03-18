Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her official social media handle to share the picture of herself staring at her newborn. Read on to know who all commented.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kareena Kapoor Khan can't help but gush over her newborn son all the time. The actress who recently became a mother the second time on February 21 shared a picture of herself staring at the baby. Although her son isn't visible in the pic but her caption was enough to make us aware that who was she staring at. Along with the cute pic of herself on Instagram, Bebo wrote, "Can't stop staring... at him". The actress even posted a heart and a baby emoji.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest Instagram post here:





Her picture soon started gathering attention as usual and right from her industry friends to her fans everyone shared their wishes and comments. Kareena's dear friend and designer Manish Malhotra shared a heart emoticon while her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan Pataudi wrote, "Mashallah" also with a heart emoji.

This isn't the first time Bebo has uploaded a picture like this, earlier also, she has shared a glimpse of her secondborn on Instagram. While posting the pic she had written, "here’s nothing women can’t do...Happy Women’s Day my loves"

Aren't the pictures adorable? Well, seems like Kareena is enjoying her motherhood even more now.



Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in 'Angrezi Medium' co-starring Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. And now she will be featuring in Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' which will release on Christmas this year. The film is based on Hollywood's 1994 classic 'Forrest Gump' starring Tom Hanks. Also, Kareena has Karan Johar's multi-starrer film 'Takht' in the pipeline too.

