New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood celebs are one of the most loved celebs of the entertainment world, more than their movies, fans are interested in their personal lives. They leave no stones unturned to know even a nic detail about them. Some die heart fans even try to imitate their favourite actor to show their love towards them. In Bollywood, the most loved celeb couple is Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, they never fail to impress their fans and keeps giving serious couple goals.

Recently, the actress got candid and revealed her bedroom secret in an upcoming show, Star VS Food that will go live on April 15 on DiscoveryPlus. In the show, we will see Bebo opening up about those three things that she takes to her bed before going off to sleep. Well, you guessed it right, Saif is part of those three things, but the remaining two are not beauty products.

Revealing those three things, Kareena said, "A Wine Bottle, Pajamas, and Saif Ali Khan." We know it's quite quirky, however, it's true. Apart from hubby, Pajamas and Wine bottle are important things that she takes to her bed. Well, her conversation doesn't end here, as soon as she revealed her bedroom secret, Laal Singh Chaddha actress added, "I think it's the perfect answer, and I am having the hamper."

Well, this conversation has left all the gossipmongers intrigued, so what are you all waiting for? Tune in to DiscoveryPlus and catch them live.

Meanwhile, in February, the royal couple welcomed their second child, a son who will soon turn two months old.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in 2020 in Angrezzi Medium. Now she will be next seen alongside Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, the film is slated to release on the eve of Christmas this year.

