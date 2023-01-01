Kareena Kapoor Khan Calls Taimur 'Big Mood' Of 2023; Shares Goofy Picture Of Him Dressed In Suit

Kareena Kapoor Khan surely had a blast at the New Year party on Saturday night, as evident from posts on her social media soace. An hour after sharing a slew of pictures of herself in a high-slit gown, Bebo dropped an adorable picture of her elder son Taimur in a full-on party mood.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared a cute picture of Taimur dressed-up like a gentleman. In the photograph, Tim Tim was making a silly expression and sporting a large pair of glasses. He looked super-cute in a black suit, white shirt and black tie as he attended the New Year party. "BIG MOOD 2023 #My TimTim," wrote Bebo in the caption.

The post witnessed several reactions, as evident from the comments section. While Karisma Kapoor dropped a loved-up emoticon, Maheep Kapoor dropped hearts to the comments section. A fan commented, "He reminds me of Prince Harry's energy when he was a kid," while another pne wrote, "The Cutest mood," and other netizens dropped hearts to the post.

Earlier, Kareena also shared some of the pictures from her New Year celebrations. The actress looked gorgeous in a green-coloured gown which had a thigh-high slit from the front, making it look even more appealing. She accessorized her look with a necklace and subtle earrings, while she carried a black-coloured bag in her hand. Kareena tied her hair in a sleak bun which matched well with her shimmery attire.

She posed inside the resord where she is staying. The photographs also included backgrounds with balloon-decorated walls and hallways. Sharing the pictures, Kareena wrote in the caption, "2023 I am so ready for you…About last night…🇨🇭."

On the professional front, Kareena will be next seen in Hansal Mehta's untitled next. She also has Sujoy Ghosh's remake of the Japanese novel The Devotion Of Suspect X in the pipeline. The actress is also a part of upcoming film Crew, also starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon in key roles.