Kareena Kapoor Khan Calls Herself ‘A Director’s Actor’ Always As She Wraps Up Shoot For Hansal Mehta’s Next | Read Note

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been keeping busy with the shooting of her upcoming film with director Hansal Mehta. On Thursday, the actor shared a heartwarming note for her filmmaker friend to announce the wrap up of her shoot.

“A director’s actor…always. Easy,sharp,instinctive and cool…been an absolute pleasure.. @hansalmehta This one is special guys. Mumbai see you soon…,” wrote Kareena Kapoor Khan in her Instagram post. Take a look:

Hansal Mehta too posted on Instagram a thankyou note for Kareena Kapoor Khan. “She is such a delight to work with. A privilege directing this powerhouse. Had as much fun and joy doing some very difficult scenes with her as I’ve had with Rajkummar, Manoj or Pratik… This one has been special @kareenakapoorkhan,” wrote the filmmaker.

According to reports, the film will mark Kareena Kapoor Khan’s debut film as a producer. Sharing a note about working with the ‘Jab We Met’ actor, producer Ekta Kapoor wrote, “Kareena has been an actor with a huge, admirable (almost envious) body of work… and while her male co-stars turned producers in due course, she’s finally joined the bandwagon now! I’ve always believed that women have an equal part or play in the business and success of a film.”

“It’s been a hard journey, but an encouraging & happy one! I’m so glad that today, we can empower each other like this! Here’s to wishing Kareena Kapoor Khan the best on her journey as a producer…adding another feather to her already illustrious career! May we have more of her in our tribe!” her post further read.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan also wrapped up shooting for her OTT debut. The project has been helmed by Sujoy Ghosh and will be based on the Japanese novel ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’.

The movie also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles and will stream exclusively on Netflix.