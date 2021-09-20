Kareena Kapoor Khan birthday special: 5 trends which prove there can never be anyone like Bebo
New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Hate her, love her but there's hardly any possibility that one can ignore her. Yes, we are talking about none other than diva Kareena Kapoor Khan. Be it her acting, her persona, or oomph factor, Bebo is easily everyone's most favourite starlet in B-town.
Not just for her onscreen performance but she is adored by fans for the way she carries and conducts herself publicly. Right from her style statement after becoming a mother of two (Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan) to her social media image, Kareena sure knows how to stay in the headlines every now and then.
And as the Begum of Bollywood is turning 41 on September 21, here we are with a list of trends set by her which are absolutely unmatchable by any celebrity so far. Take a look
Size zero
This has been and will be one of the most talked-about things which were associated with her name from her 'Tashan' days. Bebo not just slipped into size zero for her character transformation but set this trend that is still not forgotten by people.
View this post on Instagram
I'm curvy and I like it
If there's one celeb who can pull off size zero and be curvaceously hot then it can only be Kareena Kapoor Khan. Yes, before and after she turned size zero, the actress has always been on a little plum side which everyone loved. Having the right amount of fat in the right places, Bebo never shied away from flaunting her curves and looking hot AF!
View this post on Instagram
No-makeup selfies
While the world is busy giving makeup tutorials on social media, Kareena Kapoor took the road not taken by posting her 'unfiltered' look. Yes, many of the pictures which she keeps sharing on her Instagram handle are no makeup avatars. This is quite an unconventional thing in the plethora of filtres available online.
View this post on Instagram
Maternity Fashion
Not just before and after her marriage but Kareena Kapoor Khan set trends even while becoming a mon. Yes, be it ramp walk or just stepping out in town, the Good Newwz actress has time and again nailed her maternity fashion even during her first pregnancy and the second one recently.
View this post on Instagram
Pout it out
If there's anyone who can give Karan Johar's pout selfies a run for money, it is Kareena. Yes, 4 out of 5 pictures that the actress posts on her Instagram handle, she is seen posing with her signature pout.
View this post on Instagram
Well, is there even a reason to not fall in love with her?
Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal
- Kareena Kapoor birthday
- Kareena Kapoor birthday special
- Kareena Kapoor trends
- 5 trends set by Kareena Kapoor
- Kareena Kapoor pout
- trends set by Kareena Kapoor khan
- Kareena Kapoor maternity looks
- Kareena Kapoor fat
- Kareena Kapoor size zero
- Kareena Kapoor zero figure
- Kareena Kapoor jehangir ali khan
- Kareena Kapoor taimur ali khan
- Kareena Kapoor khan