New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday entered into her 40s with a blast. The actress enjoyed her midnight birthday celebration with family and husband- Saif Ali Khan, pictures from which have been shared by veteran Bollywood actress Karishma Kapoor on her Instagram timeline. Expressing her love for Bebo, she wrote, “Birthday girl, we love you #happybirthday”.

The birthday girl picked a sober green coloured printed Kaftan by Anita Dongre for her special day, which she paired with a no-makeup look. Good Newwz actor finished her look with messy open hair, a trendy black wrist band, which made her look exuberant. Soon to be mommy Kareena Kapoor looked more adorable in a picture as her pregnancy glow sparkled on her face.

Bebo’s sisters and family made her birthday extra special with yummy, delicious and mouth-watering ‘Fabulous 40 cake’ and beautiful gifts for her. The actress began her birthday celebration by posing with her beautiful sisters and daddy Randhir Kapoor. The actress got snapped in front of a beautiful birthday décor and cake. Have look at these adorable photos from Kareena Kapoor Khan’s 40th birthday.

View this post on Instagram Birthday girl ❤️❤️❤️ we love you #happybirthday #fabulousatanyage A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) onSep 20, 2020 at 12:55pm PDT

Ahead of her 40th birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared her birthday plans along with a beautiful monochromatic picture. English Medium actress wrote, “As I enter my 40th year... I want to sit back, reflect, love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and thank the strongest force up there for giving me the strength and thank my experiences and decisions for making me the woman I am... Some right, some wrong, some great, some not so... but still, hey BIG 40 make it BIG”

Posted By: Srishti Goel