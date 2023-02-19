Kareena Kapoor Khan Attends Anissa Malhotra Jain’s Baby Shower In Classic Pastel Hues | See Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan attended her cousin Anissa Malhotra Jain and Armaan Jain's baby shower as the duo is expecting their first child together. Kareena Kapoor recently shared a picture from Anissa's baby shower donned in pastel hues.

Mom-to-be Anissa Malhotra Jain married Armaan Jain in February 2020, and their wedding reception was attended by many Bollywood celebrities. Now, the couple is all set to welcome their first child, and the ceremony was attended by close friends and families of the Kapoor family.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram story and posted a picture posing with her sister-in-law Anissa Malhotra Jain, where she opted for a Gray ethnic suit featuring beautiful embroidery. The actress completed the look with silver juttis and also carried a mauve-colored clutch.

Kareena Kapoor also tied her hair back in a bun and had a bindi on her forehead. Meanwhile, Anissa Malhotra Jain wore a bright blue embroidered saree with a rose garland around her neck while she posed with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "With the gorgeous mamma to be (red heart emoji)." Shammi Kapoor's wife Neila Devi can also be seen in the background.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also took to her Instagram stories posting a picture of Anissa and Armaan and wrote, "Happy Godh Bharai my cuties. Love you both."

Armaan Jain re-shared the story and wrote, "Miss you!" Armaan Jain is the son of Rima Kapoor and Manoj Jain, whereas Rima Kapoor is the sister of Kareena Kapoor Khan's father Randhir Kapoor.