Kareena Kapoor Khan is being criticised for hurting the religious sentiments by asking Rs 12 crore to essay the role of Sita in Pan-India film.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is hitting the headlines ever since the rumours of asking Rs 12 crore for the role of Goddess Sita in the mega-budget adaptation of Ramayana. Soon after this news broke out, netizens started trending #BoycottKareenaKapoorKhan on Twitter. The Good Newwz actress is being criticised for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus by asking such a huge price for Goddess Sita's role. Not just this, several netizens dragged her husband Saif Ali Khan and alleged that earlier he hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus on the web series Tandav and now his wife is repeating the same.

"Bollywood can only play with our emotions, nothing else. So be careful.#BoycottBollywood #BoycottKareenaKhan," said a Twitter user.

Here have a look at the reactions:

Actress who doesn't deserve even 1% to play our beloved Sita Maa#BoycottKareenaKhan pic.twitter.com/D3z9FA8ekr — Shivam Rathore (@shivam12104) June 12, 2021

No brain,No talent No respect.



How do they even get films!

#BoycottKareenaKhan — 🐤🌷 Madhuparna 🇮🇳 (@MadhuparnaMukh2) June 12, 2021

I just want to know that why are they making movies on our ancient cultures when we already have some great shows like ramanand sagar shabh ramayan and Mahabharata.

We are emotionally connected to these shows so u know need to make any movies on our god's. #BoycottKareenaKhan — Mahaveer Singh GURJAR (@mahaveer1818) June 12, 2021

Sidhi baat , No Bakwas



U didn't deserve to play Sita Maa character on screen 👎#BoycottKareenaKhan

Rhea Bosses Killed Sushant pic.twitter.com/JG9vo5EknV — Ankit Bharadwaj 🇮🇳 (@itsAnkit04) June 12, 2021

One of the most arrogant women of Bollywood to play Sita who is epitome of grace, humbleness and sacrifice ??



Really?



Do not disgust us and try to provoke our sentiments.#BoycottKareenaKhan — R.U.C.H.I 🇮🇳 (@NotSoSocialGurl) June 12, 2021



For unversed, a few days ago, rumours were rife that Kareena Kapoor Khan has been selected for the role of Goddess Sita in magnum opus 'Sita'. However, soon veteran writer K Vijayendra Prasad quashed the rumours while the director of the film Nitesh Tiwari clarified that they haven't begun with casting. “First we are trying to get it right on papers, with our executions, and with our thought process and everything. We are still trying to get there, the rest we’ll start with later," News18 quoted Tiwari saying.

Earlier, when in 2019 after announcing the magnum opus the makers revealed that the cast would be PAN-India with actors from across the film industries will be selected. Also, several big names such as Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's name was doing the rounds for the role of goddess Sita and Lord Rama.

Talking about Alaukik Desai's film, it will retell the epic tale of Ramayana from Goddess Sita's point of view. The film will be jointly directed by Ravi Udhyawar and Nitesh Tiwari.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv