New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is hitting the headlines ever since the rumours of asking Rs 12 crore for the role of Goddess Sita in the mega-budget adaptation of Ramayana. Soon after this news broke out, netizens started trending #BoycottKareenaKapoorKhan on Twitter. The Good Newwz actress is being criticised for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus by asking such a huge price for Goddess Sita's role. Not just this, several netizens dragged her husband Saif Ali Khan and alleged that earlier he hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus on the web series Tandav and now his wife is repeating the same.

"Bollywood can only play with our emotions, nothing else. So be careful.#BoycottBollywood #BoycottKareenaKhan," said a Twitter user.

Here have a look at the reactions:

 


For unversed, a few days ago, rumours were rife that Kareena Kapoor Khan has been selected for the role of Goddess Sita in magnum opus 'Sita'. However, soon veteran writer K Vijayendra Prasad quashed the rumours while the director of the film Nitesh Tiwari clarified that they haven't begun with casting. “First we are trying to get it right on papers, with our executions, and with our thought process and everything. We are still trying to get there, the rest we’ll start with later," News18 quoted Tiwari saying.

Also Read
'Now wait for my videos': Kamaal R Khan warns Mika Singh after latter..
'Now wait for my videos': Kamaal R Khan warns Mika Singh after latter..

Earlier, when in 2019 after announcing the magnum opus the makers revealed that the cast would be PAN-India with actors from across the film industries will be selected. Also, several big names such as Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's name was doing the rounds for the role of goddess Sita and Lord Rama.

Talking about Alaukik Desai's film, it will retell the epic tale of Ramayana from Goddess Sita's point of view. The film will be jointly directed by Ravi Udhyawar and Nitesh Tiwari.

Also Read
Ahead of his first death anniversary, Sushant Singh Rajput's video goes..
Ahead of his first death anniversary, Sushant Singh Rajput's video goes..

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv